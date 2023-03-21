Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email Mar 21, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MARCH 13th, 2023- MARCH 19th, 2023ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:03/14/2023 TAMMY HULET, MO, CITATION FOR SEATBELT03/17/2023 DENNIS MORTORF, SABETHA, CITATION FOR SPEEDING03/18/2023 MATTHEW ARTHURS, MO, CIATION FOR SPEEDING03/18/2023 LYN TURNER, MO, CITATION FOR SPEEDING03/18/2023 SETH ANDERSON, MO, CITATION FOR SPEEDING03/19/2023 DYLAN HINRICHS, NE, CITATION FOR SPEEDING03/19/2023 STEPHANIE JOHNSON, LEAVENWORTH, CITATION FOR SPEEDING03/19/2023 DAI COYE DAI SHAWN HALEY, ATCHISON, CITATION FOR SPEEDING03/19/2023 JOHNATHON O’CONNOR, CO, CITATION FOR NO PROOF OF INSURANCE AND NO REGISTRATION03/19/2023 COLTIN HAMMAN, LANSING, CITATION FOR SPEEDINGACCIDENTS: NONE TO REPORT03/16/2023 100 BLOCK OF E 8TH IN THE ALLEY, CAR VS POLEFIRES:03/17/2023 1554 180TH VEHICLE FIRE03/17/2023 K-9 HWY AND ANDERSON RD VEHICLE FIRE03/18/2023 400 E 11TH MEDICAL ASSISTAMBULANCE CALLS: 3INCIDENTS REPORTED: 80 More from this section AHA News: A Cause of Death Prompted Forensic Pathologist to Discover She Had the Same Heart Condition Blac Chyna shows off result of having face fillers dissolved after she was left ‘looking like Jigsaw’ David F. Sandberg planning superhero rest Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Graduation ceremonies conclude fall 2022 semester at ESU Is pre-workout really working? Brown County couple recognized as Kansas Master Farmers, Farm Homemakers 'Journey West From St. Joseph Symposium' set for March 30-April 2 Alpha Kappa Brown County Sheriff HHS Class of 1984 scholarship application available Horton Police Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCruise Planners celebrate grand opening downtownRainbow announces major fiber project at County Commission meetingHiawatha Music Club - Spring Fling!Senate Republicans, Democrats plunge into weeds for rules scuffle on education funding billLibrary sponsoring author talk with White Cloud nativeFundraisers set up for couple who lost home in firePreliminary rescheduled for Jeremy StoverUpdate: Hiawatha man faces charges of promoting the selling of sexUp in Smoke: Is Cannabis harming Lawrence kids with asthma?Court of Appeals reverses lower court on Kansas lawsuit challenging restraint of voting rights Images Videos CommentedHigher Neighborhood Walkability Tied to Lower Gestational Diabetes Risk (3) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.