Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email May 29, 2023 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MAY 22ND, 2023- MAY 28TH, 2023ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:05/22/2023 JUVENILE, HORTON, THEFT05/22/2023 JEFFEREY LANDON, HIAWATHA, CITATION FOR SPEED05/22/2023 ROBIN MADERE, HIAWATHA, CITATION FOR SPEED05/25/2022 ORR LEE ORR III, LEAVENWORTH, DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED AND SPEED05/26/2023 DEBORA SMITH, ATCHISON, CITATION FOR FAILURE TO STOP05/27/2023 THERESA BELL, SHAWNEE, CIATION FOR SPEEDACCIDENTS: 0FIRES: 0AMBULANCE CALLS: 0INCIDENTS REPORTED: 90 More from this section Melissa McCarthy’s ‘Little Mermaid’ make-up artist hits back at drag queen critics Sarah Snook gives birth 'They need to be tough!' Why Kerry Katona expects her children to deal with trolling themselves Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Kettler hired as high school AD Distinguished local veteran and former businessman passes away Tuskegee Airmen flyover coming to Atchison on June 10 Melissa Ohden, abortion survivor, to speak in Horton Students earn degrees from Cloud County Community College Hiawatha High School completes SAFE program for 22-23 school year HHS Class of 1984 Awards $12,000 in scholarships Brown County Genealogical Society Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHiawatha city administrator arrested following traffic incident in Belton, Mo.Hiawatha home seriously damaged by fireHuge Mass of Sargassum Seaweed Is Targeting Florida's Coast, With Hazards to HealthLocal woman wins city logo contestSchuetz files for re-election; Howard and Patton file for Hiawatha School BoardRed Hawk track and field team shines against State competitionCounty Commission accepts budget requestsTollefson (CSM), A. Dean 1938-2023Hiawatha Commission announces winner of City logo contestRuby Slipper is a safe haven for handicapped goats Images Videos CommentedStudy IDs Link for Depression, Physical Conditions Requiring Hospitalization (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.