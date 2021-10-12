October 4th, 2021 to October 10th, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
10/04/2021 Jessica Igo, Horton, Expired Tag
10/04/2021 Michael Sohn, Everest, Driving While Suspended
10/05/2021 Steven Anderson, Belleville, Citation for Speed
10/07/2021 JUV, Horton Battery
10/09/2021 Eric Smith, Hiawatha, Disorderly Conduct
10/10/2021 David Manlove, Horton Notice to Appear Dog Registration and Vaccination
ACCIDENTS:
10/07/2021 535 E 12th Hit and Run
FIRES:
10/05/2021 294th and Hwy 159, Vehicle fire
10/09/2021 435 E 10th Smell of burning wire
AMBULANCE CALLS: 6
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 66
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.