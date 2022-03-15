March 7th 2022 to March 13th 2022

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

03/11/2022 Trevor Merrill, NV, Citation for Speeding

03/11/2022 Edward Stephens, CA, Citation for Speeding

03/11/2022 Michael Evans, MO, Citation for Failure to Stop at Stop Sign

03/12/2022 Kenneth Stallbaumer, Wetmore, Citation for Speeding

03/12/2022 Kathy Tucker, MO, Citation for Speeding

03/12/2022 Logan Enneking, Seneca, Citation for Speeding

03/12/2022 Anthony Lewis, Kansas City, Citation for Speeding

03/12/2022 Ronald Henning, Hiawatha, Citation for Speeding

03/13/2022 Avery Cook, NE, Citation for Speeding

03/13/2022 Jose Martinez-Chavez, Leavenworth, Citation for Speeding

03/13/2022 Jose Hernandez JR, Lawrence, Citation for Failure to Stop at Stop Sign

ACCIDENTS: None to Report

FIRES:

03/11/2022 1701 Euclid, Medical Assist

AMBULANCE CALLS: 0

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 83

