October 25th, 2021 to October 31st, 2021

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

10/25/2021 – Cory Jason Nolting – Atchison – Citation for Speed

10/25/2021 – Tanya Montanna Dreher – Hiawatha – Citation for Stop Sign Violation

10/30/2021 – Gabrielle Louise Studer – Wathena – Citation for Speed

10/30/2021 –Ruth Wamsley – Powhattan – Citation for Speed

ACCIDENTS: None to Report

FIRES: None to Report

AMBULANCE CALLS: None to report

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 60

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.