July 11th, 2022 to July 17th , 2022
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
7/11/2022 – Clayton Reece Wakole – Horton – Posession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia,
Interference with LEO, Conceal/alter/destroy evidence.
7/12/2022 – Joseph Allen David Desalvo – Horton – Domestic Battery
7/13/2022 – Trent Thomas Glick – Wetmore – Citation – Speeding 62/30
7/13/2022 – Semedo Valeno Vieira – Central Falls, Rhode Island – 50/30
7/14/2022 – Adam Leland Niehues – Goff – Citation – Speeding 43/30
7/15/2022 – Cody Dustin Dill – Chelsea, Oklahoma – Citation – Speeding 40/30
7/16/2022 – Alexander Valdivia Tejeda – Lincoln, Nebraska – Citation – Speeding 49/30
7/16/2022 – William Stanley Ruhnke – Troy – Citation – Failure to Yield
7/17/2022 – Casey Larson – Robinson – Municipal Warrant – Code Violation
FIRES:
7/14/2022 – Gas Leak – 1200 Blk Central Ave
7/16/2022 – Injury Accident – 190th & Hwy 73
AMBULANCE CALLS: 4
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 82
