December 7-13
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
12/07/2020 Jeremy Simon- Horton- City of Horton Warrant- Battery
12/8/2020 Jessica Long- Horton- Driving While Suspended- Driving under the Influence
12/11/2020 Alvin Patrick Horse looking- Horton- Horton Warrant- DUI- Failure to report accident
12/12/2020- Jaurice Darnell Maag-Downing- Atchison- Atchison Warrant- Driving while Suspended
12/12/2020-Shane Harness – Highland – Citation – Failure to Appear
12/13/2020 – Jon Pattin – Overland Park – Citation – Speeding
12/13/2020 – Garrett Meyers -Horton – Citation – Failure to Stop
12/13/2020 – Jennifer Kay Dudley – Atchison – Citation – No Insurance – Child Restraint
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES: 0
AMBULANCE CALLS: 7
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 110
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.