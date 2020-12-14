December 7-13

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

12/07/2020 Jeremy Simon- Horton- City of Horton Warrant- Battery

12/8/2020 Jessica Long- Horton- Driving While Suspended- Driving under the Influence

12/11/2020 Alvin Patrick Horse looking- Horton- Horton Warrant- DUI- Failure to report accident

12/12/2020- Jaurice Darnell Maag-Downing- Atchison- Atchison Warrant- Driving while Suspended

12/12/2020-Shane Harness – Highland – Citation – Failure to Appear

12/13/2020 – Jon Pattin – Overland Park – Citation – Speeding

12/13/2020 – Garrett Meyers -Horton – Citation – Failure to Stop

12/13/2020 – Jennifer Kay Dudley – Atchison – Citation – No Insurance – Child Restraint

ACCIDENTS: 0

FIRES: 0

AMBULANCE CALLS: 7

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 110

