Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email Jan 17, 2023 JANUARY 9TH, 2023 to JANUARY 15TH, 2023ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:01/09/2023 – PABLO GARCIA- KANSAS CITY – CITATION – SPEED – 55/3001/09/2023 – MICHAEL WAGNER – FALLS CITY, NEBRASKA – CITATION – EXPIREDDRIVER'S LICENSE01/12/2023 – DAVID GARDNER – EFFINGHAM – DOMESTIC BATTERYACCIDENTS: NONE TO REPORT01/12/2023 – 1500 BLOCK 1ST AVE EAST – HIT & RUN FIRES:01/09/2023 - 300 BLOCK EAST 15TH – SMELL OF GAS FUMES01/09/2023 – 500 BLOCK MAIN STREET – EVEREST – INJURY ACCIDENT01/09/2023 – 100 BLOCK WEST 10TH – LIFT ASSIST01/11/2023 – 1500 BLOCK 2ND AVE EAST – EXTINGUISH AND UNATTENDED BRUSH PILE.AMBULANCE CALLS: 7INCIDENTS REPORTED: 89
