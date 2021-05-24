May 17th, 2021 to May 23rd 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
05/18/2021 James Spicer, Hiawatha, Horton Municipal Warrant
05/19/2021 Stella Mahkuk, Mayetta, Horton Municipal Warrant
05/20/2021, JUV, Horton, Battery on LEO and Interference on LEO
05/21/2021 Nicholas Waninger, Lamar IN, Speeding
05/22/2021 JUV, Horton, Minor in Consumption of Alcoholic Beverage
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES:
5/20/2021 1582 Central Ave, Smoke coming from residence
AMBULANCE CALLS: 3
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 83
