May 23rd, 2022 to May 29th, 2022

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

05/23/2022 Jeremy Anderson, Horton, Brown County Warrant

05/232022 Joshua McVicker, Highland, Citation Fail to Stop

05/24/2022 Troy Allen, Effingham, Citation Failure to Stop

05/24/2022 Robert Burge, Muscotah, Citation Failure to Stop

05/24/2022 Bradley Burns, PA, Citation Expired Driver’s License

05/24/2022 Reed Hundermark, Lawrence, Citation for Speed

05/24/2022 Cory Andrews, MO, Citation for Speed

05/25/2022 Jerimah clary, Hiawatha, Citation for Failure to Stop

05/26/2022 Orlando Lopez, TX, Citation for Disobey Stop sign and No INS

05/26/2022 Marie Toenniessen, MA, Citation for Speeding

05/27/2022 Maxwell Shortell, Mission Hills, Citation for Disobey Stop Sign

05/27/2022 Rommel Manueles, MO, Citation for Disobey Stop Sign

05/28/2022 Zachary Adams, MS, Citation for Disobey Stop Sign

05/28/2022 Jolynn Powell, NE, Citation for Speeding

05/28/2022 Chad Cave, Effingham, Citation for Speeding

05/29/2022 Brandon Caldwell, Lansing, Citation for Failure To Stop

05/29/2022 Martha Cuellar, CA, Citation for Fail to Stop and Expired Driver’s License

05/29/2022 Raymond Marquardt, Marysville, Citation for Speeding

05/29/2022 Amber Lee, Cummings, Citation for Speeding

05/29/2022 Belva Wilson, Stillwell, Citation for Speeding

05/29/2022 Robert Schiffbauer, Holton, Citation for Speeding

ACCIDENTS: None to Report

FIRES:

05/24/2022 124 W 10th, Transformer on Fire

05/25/2022 335 W 15th, Smell of smoke and burnt wire

AMBULANCE CALLS: 4

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 124

