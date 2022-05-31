May 23rd, 2022 to May 29th, 2022
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
05/23/2022 Jeremy Anderson, Horton, Brown County Warrant
05/232022 Joshua McVicker, Highland, Citation Fail to Stop
05/24/2022 Troy Allen, Effingham, Citation Failure to Stop
05/24/2022 Robert Burge, Muscotah, Citation Failure to Stop
05/24/2022 Bradley Burns, PA, Citation Expired Driver’s License
05/24/2022 Reed Hundermark, Lawrence, Citation for Speed
05/24/2022 Cory Andrews, MO, Citation for Speed
05/25/2022 Jerimah clary, Hiawatha, Citation for Failure to Stop
05/26/2022 Orlando Lopez, TX, Citation for Disobey Stop sign and No INS
05/26/2022 Marie Toenniessen, MA, Citation for Speeding
05/27/2022 Maxwell Shortell, Mission Hills, Citation for Disobey Stop Sign
05/27/2022 Rommel Manueles, MO, Citation for Disobey Stop Sign
05/28/2022 Zachary Adams, MS, Citation for Disobey Stop Sign
05/28/2022 Jolynn Powell, NE, Citation for Speeding
05/28/2022 Chad Cave, Effingham, Citation for Speeding
05/29/2022 Brandon Caldwell, Lansing, Citation for Failure To Stop
05/29/2022 Martha Cuellar, CA, Citation for Fail to Stop and Expired Driver’s License
05/29/2022 Raymond Marquardt, Marysville, Citation for Speeding
05/29/2022 Amber Lee, Cummings, Citation for Speeding
05/29/2022 Belva Wilson, Stillwell, Citation for Speeding
05/29/2022 Robert Schiffbauer, Holton, Citation for Speeding
ACCIDENTS: None to Report
FIRES:
05/24/2022 124 W 10th, Transformer on Fire
05/25/2022 335 W 15th, Smell of smoke and burnt wire
AMBULANCE CALLS: 4
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 124
