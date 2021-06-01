May 24th, 2021 to May 30th 2021

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

5/25/2021 – Tanner Marshall Ukele – Sabetha – Citation - Speeding

5/26/2021 – Martina Marie Bourland – Robinson – Citation – Failure to Yield

ACCIDENTS:

5/26/2021 – Non-Injury Accident – 400 Blk E 16th

5/27/2021 – Injury Accident – 15th & Central Ave

FIRES:

5/27/2021 – 15th & Central Injury Accident

5/29/2021 – 1800 Blk Nighthawk – Out of Control Grass Fire

5/30/2021 – 1700 Blk Euclid – Lift Assist

AMBULANCE CALLS: 11

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 78

