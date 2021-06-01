May 24th, 2021 to May 30th 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
5/25/2021 – Tanner Marshall Ukele – Sabetha – Citation - Speeding
5/26/2021 – Martina Marie Bourland – Robinson – Citation – Failure to Yield
ACCIDENTS:
5/26/2021 – Non-Injury Accident – 400 Blk E 16th
5/27/2021 – Injury Accident – 15th & Central Ave
FIRES:
5/27/2021 – 15th & Central Injury Accident
5/29/2021 – 1800 Blk Nighthawk – Out of Control Grass Fire
5/30/2021 – 1700 Blk Euclid – Lift Assist
AMBULANCE CALLS: 11
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 78
