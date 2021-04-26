April 19th, 2021 to April 25th , 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
04/19/2021 Brandon Hollister, Horton, Notice to Appear for Dog at Large and Registration/Vaccination
04/21/2021 Michael Winsea, Horton, Pedestrian Under the Influence
04/22/2021 Jason Green, Atchison, Domestic Battery
04/23/2021 Levi Cadue, Topeka, Horton Municipal Warrant
04/23/2021 Seth Salazar, Horton, Citation for Speed
04/24/2021 Daryl Meyer, Atchison, Citation For Speed
ACCIDENTS: None to Report
FIRES: None To Report
AMBULANCE CALLS: 5
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.