April 19th, 2021 to April 25th , 2021

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

04/19/2021 Brandon Hollister, Horton, Notice to Appear for Dog at Large and Registration/Vaccination

04/21/2021 Michael Winsea, Horton, Pedestrian Under the Influence

04/22/2021 Jason Green, Atchison, Domestic Battery

04/23/2021 Levi Cadue, Topeka, Horton Municipal Warrant

04/23/2021 Seth Salazar, Horton, Citation for Speed

04/24/2021 Daryl Meyer, Atchison, Citation For Speed

ACCIDENTS: None to Report

FIRES: None To Report

AMBULANCE CALLS: 5

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 106

