HORTON POLICE DEPARTMENT NEWS RELEASE
December 13th, 2021 to December 19th, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
12/27/2021 Brady Chadwell, Morrill, Citation for Speeding
12/27/2021 Isaiah Cary, MO, Citation for Speed and no Driver’s License
12/28/2021 James Shaughnessy, Axtell, Citation for Speeding
12/30/2021 Halla Rezgui, Horton, Citation for Speeding
12/31/2021 Edward Peters, OR, Citation for Fail to Stop at Stop Sign
12/31/2021 Chase Wahquahboshkuk-Kramer, Mayetta, Citation for Failure to Stop at Stop Sign
12/31/2021 Joseph Davis, Horton, Citation for Failure to Stop at Stop Sign
01/01/2022 Kaleb Koch, MO, Citation for Speed
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES:
12/27/2021 350 W 12th, Medical Assist
12/29/2021 1200 Kestrel, Assist Law Enforcement
AMBULANCE CALLS: 2
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 56
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.