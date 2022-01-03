HORTON POLICE DEPARTMENT NEWS RELEASE

December 13th, 2021 to December 19th, 2021

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

12/27/2021 Brady Chadwell, Morrill, Citation for Speeding

12/27/2021 Isaiah Cary, MO, Citation for Speed and no Driver’s License

12/28/2021 James Shaughnessy, Axtell, Citation for Speeding

12/30/2021 Halla Rezgui, Horton, Citation for Speeding

12/31/2021 Edward Peters, OR, Citation for Fail to Stop at Stop Sign

12/31/2021 Chase Wahquahboshkuk-Kramer, Mayetta, Citation for Failure to Stop at Stop Sign

12/31/2021 Joseph Davis, Horton, Citation for Failure to Stop at Stop Sign

01/01/2022 Kaleb Koch, MO, Citation for Speed

ACCIDENTS: 0

FIRES:

12/27/2021 350 W 12th, Medical Assist

12/29/2021 1200 Kestrel, Assist Law Enforcement

AMBULANCE CALLS: 2

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 56

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.