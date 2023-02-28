Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email Feb 28, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FEBRUARY 20TH, 2023 to FEBRUARY 26th, 2023ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:02/03/2022 – Louis Kay Harris – Horton – Notice to Appear – Code Violation02/03/2022 – Sondra Kay Anderson – Horton - Notice to Appear – Code Violation02/03/2023 – Roy Elliott – Horton – Notice to Appear – Code Violation02/18/2023 – Joseph M Stringer - Horton – Notice to Appear – Code Violation02/18/2023 – Kevin Lee Garrison - Horton – Notice to Appear – Code Violation02/18/2023 – Deborah S Harms- Horton – Notice to Appear – Code Violation02/20/2023 – Til Bahadur Sinchuri – Kansas City – Citation – Speeding 47/3002/20/2023 – Brandon Dean Moss – Council Bluffs, Iowa – Citation – No Proof of Insurance02/21/2023 – Timothy John Ramos – Horton – Citation – No Driver’s License02/23/2023 – Corey Williams Foster – Hiawatha – Municipal Warrant – Failure to Appear, No Proof of Insurance, Expired Tag02/24/2023 – Thomas Anthony Artzer - Notice to Appear – Code Violation02/24/2023 – Kylee Ann Murphy – Leavenworth – Citation – Speeding 40/3002/24/2023 – Shantay Laway Keys – Kansas City – citation – Speeding 51/3002/25/2023 – Jeremy B Ballard – Beatrice, Nebraska – Citation – Speeding 55/3002/25/2023 – Richard Eugene Sweat – Bethany, Missouri – Citation – No Proof of Insurance02/25/2023- Nichole Christina Weatherwax-Feurt – Perry – Citation – Speeding 56/3002/25/2023 – Kyle Anthony Coots – Perry, Iowa – Citation – Speeding 40/3002/26/2023 – Odis Floyd Robertson – Hector, Arkansas – Citation – Speeding 62/30ACCIDENTS: NONE TO REPORT02/22/2023 – Non-Injury Accident – W 13th & 2nd Ave WestFIRES:02/21/2023 – Mutual Aid – Lancaster – Structure Fire02/22/2023 – 200 Block East 8th – Medical Lift assist02/23/2023 – 200 Block East 8th – Medical Lift assist02/26/2023 – 200 Block East 8th – Medical Lift assistAMBULANCE CALLS: 3INCIDENTS REPORTED: 80 More from this section +11 We don't talk about that... 