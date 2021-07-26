July 19th, 2021 to July 25th, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
7/19/2021 – Tristan Morris – Horton – Municipal Warrant – Criminal Trespass – No Driver’s License
7/19/2021 – Matthew Allen Rottinghaus – Seneca – Citation – Speeding 45/30
7/20/2021 – Leo Damon Moore – Everest – Citation – No Driver’s License
7/21/2021 – Riley Kaine Pahmahmie – Horton – Citation – Speeding 51/30
7/22/2021 – Derek Walkingeagle – Everest – Citation – Dog at Large
7/23/2021 – Louis Aitkens – Mayetta – Municipal Warrant – Domestic Battery
7/23/2021 – Sherry Hale – Horton – 2 Counts Cruelty to Animals – 2 Counts Registration/Vaccination
7/24/2021 – David Holthaus – Baileyville – Citation – Speeding 45/30
7/24/2021 – Jessica A Medcalf – Murdock, Nebraska – Citation - Speeding 45/30
7/24/2021 – Stacey Johnson – Lincoln, Nebraska – Citation – Speeding 46/30
7/25/2021 – Jeremy C Dauel – Lincoln,Nebraska – Citation – Speeding 47/30
7/25/2021 – Brian Fairchild – Murdock, Nebraska – Citation – Speeding 46/30
7/25/2021 – Crystal Bell – Kansas City, Missouri – Citation – Speeding 48/30
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES:
7/21/2021 - Mission Village – Fire in the Kitchen
7/21/2021 – 1700 Block of Euclid – Lift Assist
AMBULANCE CALLS: 2
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 115
