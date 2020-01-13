January 6th, 2020 to January 12th, 2020
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR :
01/09/2020 - Skye Joe Coversup, 18 yoa, Horton, Notice to Appear for no valid Driver's License, Held in Brown County Detention for a Colorado Springs, Colorado Warrant
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES: 0
AMBULANCE CALLS: 6
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 149
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.