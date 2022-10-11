Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email Oct 11, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police graphic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save October 3rd, 2022 to October 9th, 2022ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:10/03/2022 – Tristan Donovan Morris – Topeka – Municipal Warrant – Criminal Trespass, Expired Driver’s License10/03/2022 – Chris Duane Jorn – Horton – Citation - No Child Restraint10/03/2022 – Glenn Aaron Chancellor – Alma, Arizona – Citation – Failure to Stop10/03/2022 – Eve M Cope – Leavenworth – Citation – Careless Driving10/03/2022 – Robert Wayne Powell–Atchison – Notice to Appear – Driving While Suspended10/04/2022 – Garrett James Meyers– Horton – Atchison County Warrant – Domestic Battery10/05/2022 – Tracy T Brier – Kansas City – Citation - Speeding10/07/2022 – Jane Nioce – Horton – Notice to Appear – Pedestrian Under the Influence10/07/2022 – August William Holly – Atchison – Citation - Speeding10/08/2022 - Zebariah Dale Meyers– Horton – Atchison county Warrant – Vehicles, Unlawful Acts, Registration, Speeding10/08/2022 –Jasen Diego Rodriquez–Indianapolis, Indiana– Citation – Speeding, No Driver’s License, No Insurance Top Videos 10/09/2022 – Gilbert Henderson– Horton– Theft of Mislaid Property, Unlawful Possession Controlled Substance, Interference with Law Enforcement10/09/2022 – Skylar Jason Dobson – Horton – Domestic Battery, Criminal RestraintACCIDENTS:10/04/2022 – 400 Block East 15th – Hit & RunFIRES:10/06/2022 – 73 HWY at Everest – Semi Truck Fire10/07/2022 – 160th & Mulberry – Injury Accident10/07/2022 – West 15th & Central Avenue – Gas Spill10/08/2022 – 1400 Block 1st Ave West – Medical, Lift Assist10/08/2022 – 1600 Block Mulberry Road – Medical, Lift AssistAMBULANCE CALLS: 5INCIDENTS REPORTED: 99 More from this section Duke of Sussex says his family have three ‘emotional support dogs’ I've been hypersexualized from a young age, says Scarlett Johansson Elon Musk says he has spoken to Kanye West about rapper’s antisemitic scandal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 