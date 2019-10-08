September 30th, 2019 to October 06, 2019
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR :
10/3/2019 - Josephine Begs His Own - 28 yoa - Topeka - City of Horton Warrant (Original Charges were Possess of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Interference with Law Enforcement, Dui, and Leaving the scene of an Accident
10/6/2019 - Levi William Platt - 38 yoa - Everest - Brown County Warrant
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES: 0
AMBULANCE CALLS: 5
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 86
