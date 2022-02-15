February 7th 2022 to February 13th 2022

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

2-8-2022 – Justin Lee Petry – Centralia -Citation - Speed

2-9-2022 – Chancellor Morgan Crawford – Atchison – Possession of Marijuana

2-11-2022 – Aaron F Doty – Horton – Citation – Speed

2-12-2022 – Craig Kenneth Scholz – Atchison – Citation - Speed

2 – 12 - 2022 – Eric Smith – Horton – Criminal Trespass

2 – 13 -2022 – Brian Lay – Hiawatha – Citation – Speed

2-13-2022 – Kirk Alan Watson – Fairview – Citation – Stop Sign Violation

Top Videos

ACCIDENTS:

2-8-2022 – non-Injury accident – 1100 blk of 1st Ave East

FIRES:

02/07/2022 – 800 blk 112th -Agency Assist – Unknown Fire

02/10/2022-300 Block Cherokee - Muscotah -Agency Assist – Possible Structure Fire

02/13/2022 – 1500 Block 2nd Ave West – Fire in Alley

AMBULANCE CALLS: 2

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 70

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.