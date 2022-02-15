February 7th 2022 to February 13th 2022
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
2-8-2022 – Justin Lee Petry – Centralia -Citation - Speed
2-9-2022 – Chancellor Morgan Crawford – Atchison – Possession of Marijuana
2-11-2022 – Aaron F Doty – Horton – Citation – Speed
2-12-2022 – Craig Kenneth Scholz – Atchison – Citation - Speed
2 – 12 - 2022 – Eric Smith – Horton – Criminal Trespass
2 – 13 -2022 – Brian Lay – Hiawatha – Citation – Speed
2-13-2022 – Kirk Alan Watson – Fairview – Citation – Stop Sign Violation
ACCIDENTS:
2-8-2022 – non-Injury accident – 1100 blk of 1st Ave East
FIRES:
02/07/2022 – 800 blk 112th -Agency Assist – Unknown Fire
02/10/2022-300 Block Cherokee - Muscotah -Agency Assist – Possible Structure Fire
02/13/2022 – 1500 Block 2nd Ave West – Fire in Alley
AMBULANCE CALLS: 2
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 70
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.