November 1st 2021 to November 7th 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
11/01/2021 JUV, Horton, Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault
11/02/2021 Michael Sohn, Everest, Criminal Damage
11/02/2021 Dana Beatty, Sioux City IA, Citation for Speed
11/03/2021 Steven Titus, Hiawatha, Citation for Speed
11/05/2021 Brent Lubbert, Omaha NE, Citation for Speed
11/05/2021 Tyson Ball, Netawaka, Citation for Illegal Tag and No Insurance
11/07/2021 JUV, Wetmore, Citation for Speed and Driving in Violation of Restrictions
11/07/2021 Michael Sohn, Everest, Hiawatha Municipal Warrant
ACCIDENTS:
11/03/2021 ,800 1st Ave E, Vehicle Backed into Another Vehicle
FIRES:
11/02/2021 ,300 1st Ave E, Electric Pole on Fire
11/07/2021 ,640 W 15th, Medical Assist
AMBULANCE CALLS: 8
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 88
