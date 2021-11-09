November 1st 2021 to November 7th 2021

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

11/01/2021 JUV, Horton, Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault

11/02/2021 Michael Sohn, Everest, Criminal Damage

11/02/2021 Dana Beatty, Sioux City IA, Citation for Speed

11/03/2021 Steven Titus, Hiawatha, Citation for Speed

11/05/2021 Brent Lubbert, Omaha NE, Citation for Speed

11/05/2021 Tyson Ball, Netawaka, Citation for Illegal Tag and No Insurance

11/07/2021 JUV, Wetmore, Citation for Speed and Driving in Violation of Restrictions

11/07/2021 Michael Sohn, Everest, Hiawatha Municipal Warrant

ACCIDENTS:

11/03/2021 ,800 1st Ave E, Vehicle Backed into Another Vehicle

FIRES:

11/02/2021 ,300 1st Ave E, Electric Pole on Fire

11/07/2021 ,640 W 15th, Medical Assist

AMBULANCE CALLS: 8

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 88

