Horton Police Joey May Jun 13, 2023 JUNE 5TH, 2023- JUNE 11TH, 2023ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:05/05/2023 KIRK MOORE, SHAWNEE, CITATION FOR SPEED06/06/2023 JOSEPH LANG, MD, CITATION FOR SPEED06/06/2023 ANDREW GWENNAP, JUNCTION CITY, CITATION FOR CHILD RESTRAINT06/06/2023 WILLIAM BROWN, TOPEKA, CITATION FOR FAILURE TO STOP06/06/2023 JARED RUSSELL, HORTON, DOMESTIC BATTERY06/07/2023 LEONARD HACKWORTH, NE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA AND POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA06/07/2023 JACE AYRES, IA, CITATION FOR SPEED06/08/2023 PHILIP SPAHR, OH, CITATION FOR SPEED06/09/2023 ALEXANDER BLANTON, HORTON, NOTICE TO APPEAR FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CODE06/10/2023 MARIAN ALLEN, HORTON, NOTICE TO APPEAR FOR CRUELTY TO ANIMALS06/11/2023 MATTHEW TROTTER, MO, CITATION FOR SPEEDACCIDENTS:FIRES:06/06/2023 444 E 15TH, BARRELL BURNING06/07/2023 1685 6TH AVE W, FIRE OUT OF CONTROL06/07/2023 EVEREST, TRAILER ON FIRE06/07/2023 195TH AND HWY 73, ACCIDENTAMBULANCE CALLS: 1INCIDENTS REPORTED: 127
