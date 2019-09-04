Aug. 26 to Sept. 1
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR :
8/26/2019 - Paul J Blakley - 43 yoa - Atchison - Notice to Appear - Theft of Property/Services, Criminal Trespass
8/27/2019 - Holly Lynn Maxwell - 33 yoa - Horton - Notice to Appear - Disorderly Conduct
8/27/2019 - Meagan Renay Winder - 33 yoa - Horton - Notice to Appear - Maintaining a Public Nuisance
8/28/2019 - Amanda Dawn Monser - 43 yoa - Horton - Notice to Appear - Maintaining a Public Nuisance
8/31/2019 - Lisa Drabek - 28 yoa - Horton - Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer, No Insurance, and 2 Counts of Improper Turns
ACCIDENTS: None to report
FIRES: None to report
AMBULANCE CALLS: 8
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 116
