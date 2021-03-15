March 8th, 2021 to March 14th , 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
03/11/2021 Jessica Masqua, Horton, Criminal Trespass and Violation of Protection Order
03/11/2021 Cory Herbers, Horton, Expired Tag
03/13/2021 Timothy Esslinger, Everest, Horton Municipal Warrant
03/14/2021 Clifton Wabaunsee, Topeka, Horton Municipal Warrant
ACCIDENTS: None to Report
FIRES: None to Report
AMBULANCE CALLS: 7
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 113
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.