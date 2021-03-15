March 8th, 2021 to March 14th , 2021

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

03/11/2021 Jessica Masqua, Horton, Criminal Trespass and Violation of Protection Order

03/11/2021 Cory Herbers, Horton, Expired Tag

03/13/2021 Timothy Esslinger, Everest, Horton Municipal Warrant

03/14/2021 Clifton Wabaunsee, Topeka, Horton Municipal Warrant

ACCIDENTS: None to Report

FIRES: None to Report

AMBULANCE CALLS: 7

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 113

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.