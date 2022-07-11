July 10th, 2022 to July 4th , 2022

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

07/04/2022 Ayden Smith, MO, Driving While Suspended

07/04/2022 Austin Collins, Horton, Citations for No Insurance, No driver’s License, and No Registration

07/05/2022 Jose Rivera, Olathe, Citation for Speeding and No Insurance

07/05/2022 Clemente Ibarra, Citation for Speeding

07/05/2022 Peter Leeper, MO, Citation for Speeding

07/05/2022 Mitchel Weinmann, IA, Citation for Speeding

07/05/2022 Luke Mellman, NE, Citation for Speeding

07/05/2022 Jamal Porter, MO, Citation for Speeding

07/06/2022 Ronald Wenger, Powhattan, Citation for Speeding

07/07/2022 Colton Fosburg, Leavenworth, Citation for Speeding

07/07/2022 Jonathan Hladky-Bailey, Horton, Jackson County Warrant

07/08/2022 Leah Thayer, TX, Citation for Speeding

07/08/2022 Jason Chatfield, MS, Citation for Speeding

Top Videos

07/08/2022 Cody Klock, MO, Citation for Speed

07/08/2022 Sandon Wittwer, Hiawatha, Citation for Speeding

07/09/2022 Braxton Murphy, Olathe, Citation for Speeding

07/09/2022 Christopher Havel, OK, Citation for Speeding

07/09/2022 David Nunn, Robinson, Citation for Speeding

07/10/2022 Brian Maupin, Hiawatha, Citation for Speeding

07/10/2022 Samantha Crispin, Topeka, Citation for Speeding

07/10/2022 Everline Hanmont, Atchison, Citation for Expired Registration

07/10/2022 Andrew Peak, MO, Citation for Expired Driver’s License and Speeding

FIRES:

07/05/2022 851 142nd, Smell of Smoke

07/10/2022 335 W 15th, Lift Assist

07/10/2022 73 and Sunflower RD, Grass Fire

AMBULANCE CALLS: 5

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 120

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.