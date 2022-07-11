July 10th, 2022 to July 4th , 2022
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
07/04/2022 Ayden Smith, MO, Driving While Suspended
07/04/2022 Austin Collins, Horton, Citations for No Insurance, No driver’s License, and No Registration
07/05/2022 Jose Rivera, Olathe, Citation for Speeding and No Insurance
07/05/2022 Clemente Ibarra, Citation for Speeding
07/05/2022 Peter Leeper, MO, Citation for Speeding
07/05/2022 Mitchel Weinmann, IA, Citation for Speeding
07/05/2022 Luke Mellman, NE, Citation for Speeding
07/05/2022 Jamal Porter, MO, Citation for Speeding
07/06/2022 Ronald Wenger, Powhattan, Citation for Speeding
07/07/2022 Colton Fosburg, Leavenworth, Citation for Speeding
07/07/2022 Jonathan Hladky-Bailey, Horton, Jackson County Warrant
07/08/2022 Leah Thayer, TX, Citation for Speeding
07/08/2022 Jason Chatfield, MS, Citation for Speeding
07/08/2022 Cody Klock, MO, Citation for Speed
07/08/2022 Sandon Wittwer, Hiawatha, Citation for Speeding
07/09/2022 Braxton Murphy, Olathe, Citation for Speeding
07/09/2022 Christopher Havel, OK, Citation for Speeding
07/09/2022 David Nunn, Robinson, Citation for Speeding
07/10/2022 Brian Maupin, Hiawatha, Citation for Speeding
07/10/2022 Samantha Crispin, Topeka, Citation for Speeding
07/10/2022 Everline Hanmont, Atchison, Citation for Expired Registration
07/10/2022 Andrew Peak, MO, Citation for Expired Driver’s License and Speeding
FIRES:
07/05/2022 851 142nd, Smell of Smoke
07/10/2022 335 W 15th, Lift Assist
07/10/2022 73 and Sunflower RD, Grass Fire
AMBULANCE CALLS: 5
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 120
