November 11th, 2019 to November 17th, 2019
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE To APPEAR :
11/11/2019 - Robert Leese - 36 yoa- Oskaloosa- City of Horton Warrant - (original charges was Driving while a Habitual Violator, Driving while revoked, No proof of Insurance, Illegal tag, Failure to stop at a Stop Sign)
11/17/2019 - Lisa Marie Drabek - 28 yoa - Horton - Notice to Appear - Dogs At Large - 2 counts
ACCIDENTS:
11/14/2019 - Non-Injury Accident - - An unoccupied vehicle, a 2003 Toyota Tacoma, belonging to Dalia Wilson of Muscotah rolled into a residence in the 100 block of East 18th. Damage was over $1000.
FIRES:
11/14/2019 - 100 Block of East 18th - non-injury accident
AMBULANCE CALLS: 9
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 77
