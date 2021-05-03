April 26th, 2021 to May 2nd, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
4/27/2021 – Jessica A Masqua – Horton – Municipal Warrant – Violation of Protection Order, Criminal Trespass.
4/28/2021 – Bryan Lee Koch – Horton – Notice to Appear – Disorderly Conduct
4/30/2021 – Eric K Stevenson – Horton – Speeding
5/01/2021 – Jessica Marie Mendez – Hiawatha – No Driver’s license in Possession
5/2/2021 – Joseph Ray Holliman – Beatrice, Nebraska –2 Municipal Warrant – Assault, Domestic Battery, Battery against Law Enforcement, Pedestrian under the Influence, Disorderly Conduct, Interference with Law Enforcement.
ACCIDENTS:
4/30/2021 – 18th & Central – Non- Injury accident
FIRES:
4/29/2021 – Vehicle Fire – 1500 Block 180th – Willis
5/1/2021 – Controlled Burn Assistance – 11,000 blk of Chautauqua Road
5/1/2021 – Lift Assist – 200 Blk of W 13th, Horton
AMBULANCE CALLS: 4
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 90
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.