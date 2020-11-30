Nov. 23 to Nov. 29

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

11/24/2020 – Louis Aitkens – 46 – Mayetta – City of Horton Warrant – Domestic Battery

11/25/2020 – Austin Matthew Collins – 26 –Hiawatha –Citation – No Proof of Insurance

11/27/2020 – Kyle Aarron Caldwell – 25 –Overbrook, Ok. – Citation - Speeding

11/27/2020 – Rodney Schumacher – 60 – Jenks, Ok – Citation – Speeding

11/27/2020 – Jole Geiger – 55 – Robinson – Speeding

11/27/2020 – Alicia L Manley –39 – Dawson, Nebraska -Citation – Stop Sign Violation

11/27/2020 – Praveen Midigesi – 28 -Overland Park – Citation - Stop Sign Violation

11/28/2020 – Steven Roy Jones – 67 – Hiawatha – Citation - Speeding

ACCIDENTS:

FIRES:

11/23/2020 – Injury Accident – 159th & 310th

AMBULANCE CALLS: 9

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 155

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.