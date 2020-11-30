Nov. 23 to Nov. 29
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
11/24/2020 – Louis Aitkens – 46 – Mayetta – City of Horton Warrant – Domestic Battery
11/25/2020 – Austin Matthew Collins – 26 –Hiawatha –Citation – No Proof of Insurance
11/27/2020 – Kyle Aarron Caldwell – 25 –Overbrook, Ok. – Citation - Speeding
11/27/2020 – Rodney Schumacher – 60 – Jenks, Ok – Citation – Speeding
11/27/2020 – Jole Geiger – 55 – Robinson – Speeding
11/27/2020 – Alicia L Manley –39 – Dawson, Nebraska -Citation – Stop Sign Violation
11/27/2020 – Praveen Midigesi – 28 -Overland Park – Citation - Stop Sign Violation
11/28/2020 – Steven Roy Jones – 67 – Hiawatha – Citation - Speeding
ACCIDENTS:
FIRES:
11/23/2020 – Injury Accident – 159th & 310th
AMBULANCE CALLS: 9
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 155
