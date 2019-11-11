November 4-10th
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE To APPEAR :
11/05/2019 - Remington Pospisil - 21 yoa- St. Joseph, Mo.- City of Horton Warrant - (original charges was Violation of a Protection Order)
11/05/2019 - Colton Michael Knowles - 30 yoa - Elwood - Miami County Warrant
11/06/2019 - Tristan Donovan Morris - 23 yoa - Kansas City - City of Horton Warrant - (original charges were Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possess Drug Paraphernalia, Purchase/Consume Alcohol by a Minor, No Driver's License, Driving without required lights)
11/9/2019 - Erin Brandi Russell - 42 yoa - Atchison - City of Horton Warrant - (original charges was Criminal Trespass)
ACCIDENTS:
11/07/2019 - Non-Injury Accident - 900 Block of 1st Ave East - Vehicle #1, a 2017 Hyundai Eln, driven by Billie Fuller, 41 yoa, Topeka, Kansas struck a legally parked 2010 Dodge Caravan belonging to Laurel Cole, 59 yoa, of Fairview, Kansas. Damage was over $1000.
FIRES: 0
AMBULANCE CALLS: 5
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 77
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.