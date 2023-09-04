Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email Sep 4, 2023 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AUGUST 28TH, 2023- SEPTEMBER 3RD, 2023ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:08/28/2023 CODY ANDREWS, TONGANOXIE, CITATION FOR NO PROOF OF INSURANCE08/31/2023 ETHAN SWEETSER, LINN, CITATION FOR SPEEDING IN SCHOOL ZONE09/01/2023 RICKY WABAUNSEE, HORTON, DISTRICT WARRANTACCIDENTS: NONE TO REPORTFIRES:08/29/2023 425 W 11TH, UNKNOWN FUMES08/29/2023 304 W 9TH, MEDICAL EMERGENCY08/30/2023 650 W 11TH, POSSIBLE GAS LEAK08/30/2023 1554 180TH, VEHICLE FIRE08/31/2023 K-20 AND HORNED OWL, NON-INJURY ACCIDENT09/03/2023 825 1ST AVE E, TRAFFIC CONTROL POWER POLE LEANINGAMBULANCE CALLS: 1INCI DENTS REPORTED: 62 More from this section ISRO Chief Receives Warm Welcome On IndiGo Flight More businesses, even schools, moving to 4-day workweeks Marijuana Edibles Are Sending Kids to the ER: Here's Tips to Keep Them Safe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Horton Police Brown County Sheriff Red Hawks pick up road win in season opener Rainbow Communications kicks off fall Tech Topics sessions Hiawatha Red Hawk volleyball Hiawatha Red Hawk football Doniphan West Cross Country Doniphan West Football Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMaria the Mexican headlining Maple Leaf Festival 2023Kansas lawmakers say guns shouldn’t be blamed in spiking youth suicide ratesRed Hawks pick up road win in season openerSchool districts request formal mediation to settle land transfer disputePost Office lobby closed due to collapse of ceilingsKristin Chenoweth marries Josh Bryant: 'I never planned for this!"Kansas SB 180 'opens the door for a lot more discrimination' against trans peopleUkulele workshop is in memory of music lover Jim BabcockGuy, David 1964-2023Kansas City police made arrests based on rescinded warrants, records show Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
