February 1, 2021 to February 7th, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
02/02/2021 – Jessica Dominguez – Hiawatha - Driving While Suspended, Expired Tag, Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign, No Liability Insurance
02/04/2021 – Michael D Robinson – Holton – Driving While Suspended
02/06/2021-Michelle Stevens, Everest, Criminal Trespass, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substances.
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES: 0
AMBULANCE CALLS: 4
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 131
