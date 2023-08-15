Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email Aug 15, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AUGUST 7TH, 2023- AUGUST 13TH, 2023ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:08/08/2023 – Gregory Wabaunsee – Horton – Notice to Appear – Disorderly Conduct, Trespassing08/08/2023 – Daniel Post – Horton – Citation – No Insurance – No Registration08/09/2023 – Dakota Jay Roberts – Hiawatha – Municipal Warrant – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana08/09/2023 – LaDonna Michelle Smith – Horton – Citation – Stop Sign Violation08/10/2023 – Lincoln Cole Burnett – Effingham – Citation - Stop Sign Violation, Expired Drivers License08/11/2023 – Alexis Edelman – Sabetha – Citation – Speeding08/12/2023 – Kirby Schmelzle – Seneca – Citation - SpeedingACCIDENTS: 0FIRES:08/07/2023 – Mission Village – Fire Alarm08/11/2023 – 200 Blk East 8th – Lift Assist08/11/2023 – 17000 Blk Hwy 159 – Farm Equipment on Fire08/13/2023 – Night Hawk/ 73 HWY – Vehicle FireAMBULANCE CALLS: 3INCIDENTS REPORTED: 84 More from this section Dog Bites Are On The Rise & Experts Say Blame The Pandemic +2 Got the blues? Study says you should get a good night’s sleep +11 He even recorded a video CONFESSING to his crime! The famous people who SHOT SOMEBODY... Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Concurrent Changes Name to Early College From My Kitchen to Yours: Biscuit Pizza Back to School cautions to think about Horton Police Hiawatha Police City Commission forms beginnings of Housing Rehab Board Maple Leaf Festival vendor sign-up deadline set for Sept. 1 Morrill Public Library offering new program Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles‘Huge scam’ in rural Kansas town fells fourth U.S. bank in 2023New murals focus on historyPublic Hearings set for upcoming tax increase proposalsHorton Commission agrees to move forward on unsafe propertiesMaple Leaf Festival vendor sign-up deadline set for Sept. 1Believing in chancesMorrill Public Library offering new programArrests made in county theftsHCVB names Oak & Willow as Member of MonthHow this woman became a millionaire cleaning houses for free Images Videos CommentedCleaning The House Is A Great Way to Bond With Kids (1)'They were McLovin it!': Olly Murs' festival wedding party on private island catered by McDonald's (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
