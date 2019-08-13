August 5th, 2019 to August 11th, 2019
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR :
8/05/2019 - Leonard Stanley Bindel -59 yoa - Hiawatha - City of Horton Warrant - (Original charges were Driving While Suspended and Illegal Tag)
8/08/2019 - Richard Paul Vanlaningham -44 yoa - Kansas City, Mo. - City of Horton Warrant - (Original charges were Battery)
8/08/2019 - Douglas Lee Coulter - 34 yoa - Horton - Driving While Suspended
8/8/2019 - Dylan Lynard Thomas - 25 yoa -Horton - Brown County Warrant for Probation Violation
ACCIDENTS:
None to report
FIRES:
8/6/2019 - 1200 Block 3rd Ave West - Report of Gas Leak - Gas was shut off to residence and Gas Service was called
8/11/2019 - 200 Block of West 11th St - Smell of Electrical wires burning. Nothing found.
AMBULANCE CALLS: 5
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 132
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.