Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email Jan 3, 2023

DECEMBER 26TH, 2022 to JANUARY 01TH, 2023

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
12/26/2022 – Albert Edison Mahkuk – Horton – Municipal Warrant – Failure to Appear
01/01/2023 – David B Manlove – Horton – Interference with Law Enforcement, Battery on LEO Possession of Meth, Possession of Paraphernalia
01/01/2023 – Wyatt L Eichenberger – Lincoln, Nebraska – Citation – Speeding 53/30
01/01/2023 – Kyle Brandson Strecker – Sterling, Colorado – Citation - Speeding 40/30

ACCIDENTS: NONE TO REPORT

FIRES:
12/30/2022 – 200 East 8th St – Medical Assist
12/31/2022 – 400 Block West 8th – Lift Assist
01/01/2023 – 200 Block East 8th - Gas Fumes

AMBULANCE CALLS: 3

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 60
