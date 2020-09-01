August 24th to August 30th 2020
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
08/26/2020 Tristan Morris, 23, Horton, Horton Municipal Warrant
08/27/2020 David Middleton, 59, Horton, Notice to Appear, Dog at Large and Failing to Register Dogs
08/27/2020 Gary Fangman, Seneca, Citation for speed
08/28/2020 Louis Aitkens, 46, Mayetta, Domestic Battery
08/28/2020 Molly Mason, Atchison, citation for Speed
08/29/2020 JUV, 16, Possession of Marijuana
08/29/2020 JUV, 15, Possession of Marijuana
ACCIDENTS:
08/25/2020 Non-Injury Accident 729 1st Ave E
FIRES:
08/30/2020 740 129th Structure Fire
AMBULANCE CALLS: 11
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 87
