August 24th to August 30th 2020

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

08/26/2020 Tristan Morris, 23, Horton, Horton Municipal Warrant

08/27/2020 David Middleton, 59, Horton, Notice to Appear, Dog at Large and Failing to Register Dogs

08/27/2020 Gary Fangman, Seneca, Citation for speed

08/28/2020 Louis Aitkens, 46, Mayetta, Domestic Battery

08/28/2020 Molly Mason, Atchison, citation for Speed

08/29/2020 JUV, 16, Possession of Marijuana

08/29/2020 JUV, 15, Possession of Marijuana

ACCIDENTS:

08/25/2020 Non-Injury Accident 729 1st Ave E

FIRES:

08/30/2020 740 129th Structure Fire

AMBULANCE CALLS: 11

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 87

