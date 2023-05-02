Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email May 2, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save April 23rd, 2023- April 30th, 2023ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:04/24/2023 LYNDA KANE, IA, CITATION FOR TRANSPORTING AN OPEN CONTAINER04/25/2023 JOHN KRESS, HORTON, CITATION FOR SPEEDING IN SCHOOL ZONE04/27/2023 GREGORY WELCH, HIAWATHA, CITATION FOR EXPIRED TAG04/27/2023 WARREN STANTON, ANTHONY, CITATION FOR SPEEDING04/28/2023 JOHAN RO, MO, CITATION FOR SPEEDING04/29/2023 TAYLOR LONG, HORTON, POSSESSION OF THC, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA04/29/2023 KATE CHEPALIS, VA, CITATION FOR SPEEDINGACCIDENTS: 0FIRES:04/27/2023 130TH AND US 73, CONTROLLED BURNAMBULANCE CALLS: 0INCIDENTS REPORTED: 115 More from this section +52 States with the most quitters Younger Women With AMI Have More Adverse Outcomes After Discharge One-Time Endoscopic Treatment Might Replace Insulin for People With Type 2 Diabetes Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Brown County Genealogical Society Veteran service officer available for benefit assistance Horton Police Hiawatha Community Foundation Highlights Abortion survivor Melissa Ohden to speak in Horton HCF announces matching grant Four tight contests all go the wrong way for Hiawatha baseball Varsity athletes run at Seaman Relays for Red Hawks Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFairview man gets life on indecent liberties against 4-year-old victimMueller, Mark A. 1958-2023Kansas senator’s message to non-Christian constituents: ‘I would be happy to try and convert you’Long ball powers Lady Hawks in Thunder sweepKoontz retires as store manager of Farm and HomeLegislature narrowly approves bill stripping authority from state, local public health officialsBack in time at the one-room schoolhouseCline resigns as USD 430 superintendentKansas House rejects governor’s veto of bill expanding limits on access to food subsidiesRobinson Lions earn Melvin Jones Fellow awards Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
