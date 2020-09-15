Sept. 7-13th 2020
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
09/09/2020 Edgardo Pinel, Omaha NE, Citation for speed
09/10/2020 Bradley Schumann, Netawaka Ks, Citation for Expired DL
09/10/2020 Shelby Burton, Rushville MO, Elwood Municipal Warrant
09/13/2020 Jessica Masqua, Horton KS, Hiawatha Municipal Warrant
ACCIDENTS: None to Report
FIRES:
09/11/2020 1539 1st Ave W, Burning Smell in Furnace
AMBULANCE CALLS: 11
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 73
