November 8th 2021 to November 14th 2021

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

11/08/2021 – Joshua Maxwell – Horton – Citation – Drag Racing

11/09/2021 – Jordan G Vaughn – Fremont, Nebraska – Speeding

11/11/2021 - Ben E Steffen – Humboldt, Nebraska – Speeding

11/11/2021 – Mayo James Staley – Horton –Municipal Warrant - Driving While Suspended

11/12/2021 – Brenna Rose Ward – Hiawatha – Speeding

11/13/2021 – Diane Cabray – Fresno, California – Speeding

11/13/2021 – Mariah Davis – Horton – Hiawatha – Child Restraint

11/13/2021 – Ahmed M Sallam – Parkville, Mo – Speeding

11/14/2021 – Randalin J Wells – Beatrice, Nebraska – Speeding

11/14/2021 – Cayden Pennington – Atchison – Stop Sign Violation

ACCIDENTS: 0

FIRES:

11/13/2021 – 11000 Block Chatauqua Road – Controlled Burn

AMBULANCE CALLS: 2

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 91

