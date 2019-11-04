October 28th, 2019 to November 3rd, 2019
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE To APPEAR :
10/29/2019 - Teah Jenae Hale - 29 yoa- Horton - City of Horton Warrant - (original charges was Battery)
10/29/2019 - Michael Francis Edwin Dorsch - 34 yoa - Horton - City of Horton Warrant - (original charges were Resisting Arrest, Battery, Possession of Marijuana, and Pedestrian under the Influence).
11/01/2019 - James Morrison Brown - 32 yoa - Valley Falls - Douglas County Warrant - Local Charges of Obstruction.
11/01/2019 - Andrew W. Davis - 30 yoa - Horton - Jackson County Warrant, Brown County Warrant, - Local Charges of Obstruction
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES: 0
AMBULANCE CALLS: 5
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 96
The following items were found or turned into the Horton Police Department - items must be claimed 30 days from publication or they will be disposed of:
1-Fit Bit Watch
2-two pocket knives
3-TCL Smartphone
4-Acer notebook computer
5-black backpack
6-large duffel bag
7-Nintendo Wii
8-prescription glasses
9-several sets of keys (found near Mission Lake)
10-assorted house keys
11-set of keys on lanyard
Those wishing to claim items may do so in person at the Horton Police Department. Those claiming these items must be able to accurately describe items or show other proof of ownership to claim. Items will not be displayed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.