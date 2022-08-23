August 15th, 2022 to August 21st, 2022
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
08/15/2022 Jessica Igo, IA, Citation for Expired Registration
08/15/2022 Regina McMahan, Bonner Springs, Citation for Speeding
08/17/2022 Herbert Fuller, Hiawatha, Citation for Speeding
08/17/2022 Josue Villela Ramirez, MD, Citation for No Driver’s License and Illegal Tag
08/17/2022 Gary Blackwood, Soldier, Jackson County Warrant
08/18/2022 Camron Keller, NE, Citation for No Insurance
08/18/2022 Jenna Becker, Hiawatha, Citation for Fail to Yield from Stop Sign and Driving Violation of Restrictions
08/19/2022 Lennon Barber, Horton, Driving While Suspended
08/19/2022 Kenneth Cadue, Horton, Domestic Battery, Interference with LEO, and Disorderly Conduct
08/19/2022 Corbin Staso, Olathe, Citation for Speeding
08/19/2022 Bryce Rogers, Olathe, Citation for Speeding
08/20/2022 Kyle Dishong, Seneca, Citation for Speeding
08/20/2022 Lisa Wiggs, MO, Citation for Speeding
08/20/2022 Richard Williams, MS, Citation for No Proof of Insurance
FIRES:
08/15/2022 170th and Plum Tree, Accident
08/19/2022 1400 K-20 HWY, Medical Assist
AMBULANCE CALLS: 8
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 118
