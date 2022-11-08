Horton Police Joey May Joey May Author email Nov 8, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police graphic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save October 31st, 2022 to November 6TH , 2022ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:11/01/2022- Matthew Harris – Horton – Citation – Speeding11/01/2022 – Benjamin Louis Hasencamp – Corning – citation - Speeding11/03/2022- Gilbert Allen – Horton – Horton Municipal Court Warrant11/04/2022 – Trey Tapp – Platte City, Missouri-Citation – Speeding11/04/2022 – Mykela Ostwald – Leavenworth – Citation – Expired Registration11/05/2022 – Kaylynn Oliver – Gardner – Citation – Expired Registration11/05/2022 – John Graham II – Horton – Citation – Expired Registration11/06/2022 – Elizabeth Cook – Omaha, Nebraska – Citation - Speeding Top Videos ACCIDENTS:None to ReportFIRES:11/02/2022- 185th & Mockingbird Lane- Field Fire11/03/2022 – Tree Dump11/03/2022 – 185th & Mockingbird Lane – Field Fire11/06/2022- 700 Block 2nd Ave East – Lift AssistAMBULANCE CALLS: 6INCIDENTS REPORTED: 66 More from this section +99 Political cartoons from the last 111 years James Arthur has opened up to parents about being put in foster care Halle Bailey cried over emotional note written by pilot hailing her as inspiration Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Commodity distribution set for Nov. 30 Presbyterian Church plans Thanksgiving Eve remembrance service Horton Police Veteran Service officer in town Nov. 15 HCVB announces Pederson Seed as Member of Month D-West cross country and volleyball teams finish with state appearances Jag-K students celebrated for accomplishments 26th Annual Jingle Bell Ride set for Nov. 13 Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDemocrat launches biting critique during TV debate for Kansas congressional seatCouple installs foot bridge at Highland Cemetery in memory of Deloris RippleHarper the Sea Turtle wins Miss MaryHiawatha Halloween Frolic - FloatsHiawatha Municipal CourtHalloween Frolic 2022 - Business Costume ContestEconomic issues are voters’ top priority, polling findsTeacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her homeVote to make Hiawatha betterHaunted Harvest comes to life with the 108th Hiawatha Halloween Frolic Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.