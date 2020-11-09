Nov. 2-8th

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

11/06/2020 Lukas Blanton, Horton, NTA for Dog At Large, Registration, and Vaccination

11/08/2020 John Emerick, Everest, Domestic Battery, No Proof of Insurance, Driving While Suspended, and Expired Tag

11/08/2020 Austyn Koch, Hiawatha, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

ACCIDENTS:

11/05/2020 Horton High School Parking Lot, JUV, Non-Injury Accident

FIRES:

11/03/2020 170th and Sunflower, Car Fire

11/03/2020 Mission Lake, Controlled Burn

11/03/2020 140th and HWY 75, Grass Fire

11/03/2020 130th and Coyote, Grass Fire

11/04/2020 Kestrel and HWY K-20, Vehicle Fire

AMBULANCE CALLS: 6

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 98

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.