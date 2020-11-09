Nov. 2-8th
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
11/06/2020 Lukas Blanton, Horton, NTA for Dog At Large, Registration, and Vaccination
11/08/2020 John Emerick, Everest, Domestic Battery, No Proof of Insurance, Driving While Suspended, and Expired Tag
11/08/2020 Austyn Koch, Hiawatha, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance
ACCIDENTS:
11/05/2020 Horton High School Parking Lot, JUV, Non-Injury Accident
FIRES:
11/03/2020 170th and Sunflower, Car Fire
11/03/2020 Mission Lake, Controlled Burn
11/03/2020 140th and HWY 75, Grass Fire
11/03/2020 130th and Coyote, Grass Fire
11/04/2020 Kestrel and HWY K-20, Vehicle Fire
AMBULANCE CALLS: 6
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 98
