April 27th, 2020 to May 3rd, 2020
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
4/27/2020 – Charles Edward Potts – 34 yoa – Horton – City of Horton Warrant (Original charges are Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Trespass)
4/27/2020 – Casey Hazelton – 35 yoa - Horton – City of Horton Warrant (Original Charge is Interference with Law Enforcement)
5/1/2020 – Levi James Cadue – 34 yoa – Topeka – City of Horton Warrant (Original Charges are 2 Counts of Battery)
ACCIDENTS: None to report
FIRES:
5/3/2020 – 150th & Plumtree Road – out of control, controlled burn
AMBULANCE CALLS: 7
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 87
