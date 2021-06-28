June 21st, 2021 to June 27th, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
6/21/2021 – Michael Anderson Gabbard – Horton – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a controlled Substance.
6/25/2021 –Austyn Ryann Koch– Hiawatha – Municipal Court Warrant – Possession of Marijuana
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES:
6/22/2021 – 1800 Block 73 Hwy – Grass fire in Ditch
6/24/2021 – Storm Spotters Activated
AMBULANCE CALLS: 7
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 76
