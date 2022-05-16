May 9th, 2022 to May 15th, 2022

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

05/09/2022 – William Alexander Thomas - Horton – Municipal Warrant – 4 counts Battery against Law Enforcement, Interference with Law Enforcement

05/10/2022- Trent Jacob Amerine – Overland Park – Citation – Speeding 48/30

05/10/2022 – Judith Marie Smith – Savannah, Missouri – Citation – Speeding 49/30

05/10/2022 – John Royer Shipley – Steamboat Springs, Co – Citation – Speeding 50/30

05/10/2022 – Hunter Kordell Sullivan – Horton – Citation – Stop sign violation

05/12/2022 – Lukas D Riley – Juniata, NE – Citation – No Driver’s License

05/13/2022 – Quinn Wesley Gamino – Horton – Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, Unlawful possession of Drug paraphernalia

05/13/2022 – Aaron Christopher Kimmi – Everest –Citation - No Seatbelt

05/13/2022 – Sarah Elizabeth Bell – Atchison – Citation – Expired Tag

05/13/2022 – Rylan Nicole Miller – Everest – Citation – Stop Sign Violation

05/13/2022 – Austin Scott Owen – Robinson – Citation – Stop Sign Violation

05/13/2022 – Jackson Troy Smith – Meridan, Idaho – Citation – Stop Sign Violation

05/14/2022 – Rosie D Strahm – Sabetha – Citation – Expired Tag, Speeding 47/30

05/14/2022 – Kelly Necole Oaks – Horton – Citation – Seatbelt Violation

05/15/2022 – Richard Lee Jacobson – Horton – Citation – No Driver’s License in Possession

05/16/2022 – Dillon Michael Koenig – Hiawatha – Notice to Appear – Interference with

Law Enforcement, Purchase, Consumption, or Possession of Alcoholic

Beverage by a Minor, Driving under the Influence

ACCIDENTS:

5/11/2022 – Non-Injury Accident – 1500 Block of Euclid Ave. – Hit & Run

5/13/2022 – Non-Injury Accident – 200 Block E 10th – Vehicle struck by Fork Lift

FIRES:

05/10 / 2022 – 400 Block of Central Avenue –Dumpster on Fire

05/13/2022 – 500 Block West 11th – Controlled Burn

AMBULANCE CALLS: 2 (Two)

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 93 (Nighty-three)

