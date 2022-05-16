May 9th, 2022 to May 15th, 2022
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
05/09/2022 – William Alexander Thomas - Horton – Municipal Warrant – 4 counts Battery against Law Enforcement, Interference with Law Enforcement
05/10/2022- Trent Jacob Amerine – Overland Park – Citation – Speeding 48/30
05/10/2022 – Judith Marie Smith – Savannah, Missouri – Citation – Speeding 49/30
05/10/2022 – John Royer Shipley – Steamboat Springs, Co – Citation – Speeding 50/30
05/10/2022 – Hunter Kordell Sullivan – Horton – Citation – Stop sign violation
05/12/2022 – Lukas D Riley – Juniata, NE – Citation – No Driver’s License
05/13/2022 – Quinn Wesley Gamino – Horton – Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, Unlawful possession of Drug paraphernalia
05/13/2022 – Aaron Christopher Kimmi – Everest –Citation - No Seatbelt
05/13/2022 – Sarah Elizabeth Bell – Atchison – Citation – Expired Tag
05/13/2022 – Rylan Nicole Miller – Everest – Citation – Stop Sign Violation
05/13/2022 – Austin Scott Owen – Robinson – Citation – Stop Sign Violation
05/13/2022 – Jackson Troy Smith – Meridan, Idaho – Citation – Stop Sign Violation
05/14/2022 – Rosie D Strahm – Sabetha – Citation – Expired Tag, Speeding 47/30
05/14/2022 – Kelly Necole Oaks – Horton – Citation – Seatbelt Violation
05/15/2022 – Richard Lee Jacobson – Horton – Citation – No Driver’s License in Possession
05/16/2022 – Dillon Michael Koenig – Hiawatha – Notice to Appear – Interference with
Law Enforcement, Purchase, Consumption, or Possession of Alcoholic
Beverage by a Minor, Driving under the Influence
ACCIDENTS:
5/11/2022 – Non-Injury Accident – 1500 Block of Euclid Ave. – Hit & Run
5/13/2022 – Non-Injury Accident – 200 Block E 10th – Vehicle struck by Fork Lift
FIRES:
05/10 / 2022 – 400 Block of Central Avenue –Dumpster on Fire
05/13/2022 – 500 Block West 11th – Controlled Burn
AMBULANCE CALLS: 2 (Two)
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 93 (Nighty-three)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.