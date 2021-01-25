January 18th 2021 to January 24th 2021

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

01/18/2021 Joseph Clem, Huron, Citation for No Insurance and Illegal Tag

01/18/2021 Leonard Bindel, Hiawatha, Horton Municipal Warrant

01/18/2021 Jacob Brown, Highland, Driving While Suspended

01/19/2021 Rasheeda Wells, Orlando FL, Orange County Florida Warrant

01/20/2021 Jeffrey Ramseier, Leavenworth, Citation for Speed in School Zone

01/20/2021 Alicia Bates, Kansas City, Citation for Failure to Stop at Stop Sign

01/20/2021 Melissa Stage, Ottowa, Driving While Suspended

01/22/2021 Robert McMannamy, Horton, Leavenworth County Warrant

ACCIDENTS: 0

FIRES: 0

AMBULANCE CALLS: 6

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 143

