October 7th, 2019 to October 13
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR :
10/7/2019 - Levi William Platt - 38 yoa - Horton - Notice to Appear - Theft of Property/ Services, Tampering with Meter, Possession of Metal Knuckles
10/8/2019 - Leonard Stanley Bindel - 59 yoa - Hiawatha - City of Horton Warrant - (original charge of Driving while Suspended and Illegal Tag)
10/8/2019 - Raina Marie Koelliker - 25 yoa - Horton - Domestic Battery, and Criminal Trespass, and Criminal Damage to Property
10/10/2019 - Krystina Anne Volle - 34 yoa - Denison - Jackson County Warrant
10/11/2019 - Darliss Whitebird - 31 yoa - Horton - Notice to Appear - Maintaining a public Nuisance - Motor Vehicle
10/13/2019 - Crystal Leann Stephan - 27 yoa - Hiawatha - City of Horton Warrant - (original charge is Maintaining a public nuisance)
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES:
10/9/2019 - 400 Block East 8th - Report of Male Subject stuck on roof of house. Fireman used ladder to rescue victim.
10/12/2019 - Horton High School - Fire Alarm - false alarm.
AMBULANCE CALLS: 3
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 82
