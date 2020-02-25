February 17th, 2020 to February 23rd, 2020
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
02/20/2020 – Michael Anthony Winsea -61 yoa - Horton KS – City of Horton Warrant - (previous charge Pedestrian under the Influence)
ACCIDENTS:
02/18/2020 – Non-Injury Accident - V1, a 2005 Chevy Uplander, driven by Shawn Arnold, 29 yoa of Horton was traveling east on E 15th at 1st Ave E and struct V2, a 1996 Ford Explorer, driven by Nathan Pillman, 21 yoa of Independence, Missouri while it was making a westbound turn from 1st Ave. E onto E 15th. Arnold was charged with no Insurance and Pillman was charged with Inattentive Driving resulting in an Accident.
FIRES:
2/23/2020 – 1100 Block of Central – Cat in a Tree -
AMBULANCE CALLS: 5
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 69
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.