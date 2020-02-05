ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
01/27/2020 – Kristina Lynn Lewis, 49 yoa – Hiawatha - City of Horton Warrant, (Original Charges were No Proof of Insurance, Illegal Tag/No Tag, No Driver’s License)
1/29/2020 – Phillip Austin Doerr – 25 yoa, - White Cloud - City of Horton Warrant, (Original Charge is No Driver’s License)
1/29/2020 – Phillip T Dexter – 53 yoa – Horton – Notice to Appear – Maintaining a Public Nuisance – Junk Motor Vehicle
1/31/2020 – Olivia D Denton – 46 yoa - Atchison – Notice to Appear – Maintaining a Public Nuisance
1/31/2020 – Thomas Scott Pahmahmie – 23 yoa – Horton – Distribution of a controlled substance and Distribution of Paraphernalia for Illegal Use.
2/1/2020 – Travis Kane McClain – 49 yoa – Horton – Notice to Appear – Harassment by Telecommunication
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES: 0
AMBULANCE CALLS: 4
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 98
