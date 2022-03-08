February 28th 2022 to March 6th 2022

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

03/01/2022 Patricia McKinney, Hiawatha, Horton Municipal Warrant

03/05/2022 Reece Warren, Olathe, Citation for Stop Sign Violation

03/05/2022 Kyesha Cluke, Atchison, Citation for No Insurance and Stop Sign Violation

03/06/2022, Cara Prawl, Horton, Notice to Appear for Cruelty to Animals and Registration/Vaccination

03/06/2022 Raymond Barker, Topeka, Interference with LEO

03/06/2022 Jessica Seeger, Topeka, Citation for Expired Driver’s License

ACCIDENTS: None to Report

FIRES:

Top Videos

02/28/2022 310th and Chase, Controlled Burn

03/01/2022 1555 2nd Ave E, Illegal Burning

03/03/2022 640 W 15th, Medical Assist

03/03/2022 130th and Prairie, Railroad Tie Fire

03/05/2022 640 W 15th, Medical Assist

03/05/2022 286th and 75 HWY, Grass Fire

03/06/2022 K-20 and Hazelnut, Injury Accident

AMBULANCE CALLS: 3

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 76

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.