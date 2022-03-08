February 28th 2022 to March 6th 2022
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
03/01/2022 Patricia McKinney, Hiawatha, Horton Municipal Warrant
03/05/2022 Reece Warren, Olathe, Citation for Stop Sign Violation
03/05/2022 Kyesha Cluke, Atchison, Citation for No Insurance and Stop Sign Violation
03/06/2022, Cara Prawl, Horton, Notice to Appear for Cruelty to Animals and Registration/Vaccination
03/06/2022 Raymond Barker, Topeka, Interference with LEO
03/06/2022 Jessica Seeger, Topeka, Citation for Expired Driver’s License
ACCIDENTS: None to Report
FIRES:
02/28/2022 310th and Chase, Controlled Burn
03/01/2022 1555 2nd Ave E, Illegal Burning
03/03/2022 640 W 15th, Medical Assist
03/03/2022 130th and Prairie, Railroad Tie Fire
03/05/2022 640 W 15th, Medical Assist
03/05/2022 286th and 75 HWY, Grass Fire
03/06/2022 K-20 and Hazelnut, Injury Accident
AMBULANCE CALLS: 3
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 76
