January 4, 2021 to January 10, 2021
ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:
01/04/2021 -Tarin James Blalock – 25 – Topeka – City of Horton Warrant – Criminal Damage to Property
01/04/2021 – Terry Wright – 54 – Topeka – Citation issued for Speeding
01/05/2021 – Sarah Watkins – 33 – Troy – Citation issued for Expired Tags
01/06/2021 – Dalton Dyer – 26 – Atchison – Citation issued for Illegal Tag, No Insurance
01/06/2021 -Bobby Joe Glaspie – 46 – Atchison – Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia
01/09/2021 – Patrick Denton – 18 – Atchison – Citation issued for Speeding
01/09/2021 – Ashley Marie Taylor -31 – Kansas City – Citation for Driving While Suspended
ACCIDENTS: 0
FIRES:
01/08/2021 – 1100 blk 113th - Mutual aid – Kickapoo Fire – Trailer Fire
AMBULANCE CALLS: 6
INCIDENTS REPORTED: 150
