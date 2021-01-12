January 4, 2021 to January 10, 2021

ARREST/CRIMINAL CHARGES/NOTICE to APPEAR:

01/04/2021 -Tarin James Blalock – 25 – Topeka – City of Horton Warrant – Criminal Damage to Property

01/04/2021 – Terry Wright – 54 – Topeka – Citation issued for Speeding

01/05/2021 – Sarah Watkins – 33 – Troy – Citation issued for Expired Tags

01/06/2021 – Dalton Dyer – 26 – Atchison – Citation issued for Illegal Tag, No Insurance

01/06/2021 -Bobby Joe Glaspie – 46 – Atchison – Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia

01/09/2021 – Patrick Denton – 18 – Atchison – Citation issued for Speeding

01/09/2021 – Ashley Marie Taylor -31 – Kansas City – Citation for Driving While Suspended

ACCIDENTS: 0

FIRES:

01/08/2021 – 1100 blk 113th - Mutual aid – Kickapoo Fire – Trailer Fire

AMBULANCE CALLS: 6

INCIDENTS REPORTED: 150

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.